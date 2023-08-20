The 2023 Women's World Cup is fast approaching. The tournament features 32 teams from across the globe, with games taking place from July 20 to August 20 in various stadiums throughout nine different cities in Australia and New Zealand.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch Thursday's Women's World Cup action right here. Check out the links below.

Opening Day Women's World Cup Matches

The tournament's opening day kicks off the World Cup with three matches. Here's the schedule and TV channel for each game:

New Zealand vs. Norway: 3:00 AM ET on July 20 (TV: FOX US)

3:00 AM ET on July 20 (TV: FOX US) Australia vs. Ireland: 6:00 AM ET on July 20 (TV: FOX US)

6:00 AM ET on July 20 (TV: FOX US) Nigeria vs. Canada: 10:30 PM ET on July 20 (TV: FOX US)

2023 Women's World Cup Groups

32 countries qualified for the upcoming World Cup. Those teams have been split into eight groups of four. Let's snag a look at how this year's Women's World Cup groups are divvied up:

Group A: New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway, Philippines

New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway, Philippines Group B: Canada, Nigeria, Australia, Ireland

Canada, Nigeria, Australia, Ireland Group C: Japan, Zambia, Spain, Costa Rica

Japan, Zambia, Spain, Costa Rica Group D: England, China, Denmark, Haiti

England, China, Denmark, Haiti Group E: United States, Netherlands, Portugal, Vietnam

United States, Netherlands, Portugal, Vietnam Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina Group H: Germany, Morocco, South Korea, Colombia

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Curious which teams are the top dogs at the 2023 Women's World Cup? We've shared the top favorites -- and the most up-to-date title odds -- below:

United States: +250

England: +350

Spain: +450

Germany: +650

France: +1000

Australia: +1200

Sweden: +1400

Netherlands: +2000

Brazil: +2500

Canada: +3500

