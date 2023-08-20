As they go for the series sweep on Sunday, August 20, Max Fried will toe the rubber for the Atlanta Braves (80-42) as they take on the San Francisco Giants (64-59), who will counter with Jakob Junis. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+200). Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (4-1, 2.57 ERA) vs Junis - SF (3-3, 4.10 ERA)

Braves vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 72, or 66.1%, of the 109 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 19-6 record (winning 76% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Giants have won in 24, or 49%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Giants this season with a +200 moneyline set for this game.

The Giants have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

