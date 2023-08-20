The Serie A schedule on Sunday, which includes Atalanta versus Sassuolo, is sure to please.

Here you can find information on how to watch all of Sunday's Serie A action.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Sassuolo vs Atalanta

Atalanta (0-0-0) travels to play Sassuolo (0-0-0) at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.

Watch AS Roma vs Salernitana

Salernitana (0-0-0) makes the trip to match up with AS Roma (0-0-0) at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Watch US Lecce vs Lazio

Lazio (0-0-0) journeys to match up with US Lecce (0-0-0) at Via del Mare in Lecce.

Watch Udinese vs Juventus

Juventus (0-0-0) is on the road to face Udinese (0-0-0) at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.