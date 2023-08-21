The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .281 with 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 43 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 15th in slugging.

Riley is batting .222 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 71.5% of his games this year (88 of 123), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (33.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has driven in a run in 48 games this season (39.0%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 52.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (16.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .306 AVG .256 .366 OBP .314 .563 SLG .463 32 XBH 23 15 HR 14 40 RBI 39 67/23 K/BB 63/20 2 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings