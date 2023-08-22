Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves meet Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 237 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .500 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-high .274 batting average.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.8 runs per game (719 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.278).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder will try to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.46 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.

Elder is trying to pick up his 15th quality start of the season in this outing.

Elder is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants W 4-0 Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants W 6-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Max Fried Jakob Junis 8/21/2023 Mets L 10-4 Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants - Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants - Away Max Fried - 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Elder - 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber

