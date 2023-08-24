Looking for Thursday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Justin Steele starting for the Cubs, and Mitch Keller taking the mound for Pirates.

Keep reading to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the docket for August 24.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Dodgers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (11-4) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Xzavion Curry (3-1) when the clubs face off on Thursday.

LAD: Kershaw CLE: Curry 18 (105.1 IP) Games/IP 31 (75 IP) 2.48 ERA 3.24 9.5 K/9 6.2

Nationals at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (8-11) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will counter with Michael King (3-5) for the game between the clubs Thursday.

WSH: Corbin NYY: King 25 (143.1 IP) Games/IP 41 (66.1 IP) 4.77 ERA 3.26 6.1 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -160

-160 WSH Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Rockies at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Peter Lambert (3-4) to the hill as they take on the Rays on Thursday.

COL: Lambert TB: TBD 21 (66.1 IP) Games/IP - 5.02 ERA - 7.6 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 8.5 runs

Red Sox at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (9-7) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to J.P. France (9-4) when the clubs play on Thursday.

BOS: Bello HOU: France 21 (119.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (108 IP) 3.70 ERA 2.75 7.5 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -125

-125 BOS Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Dodgers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Ryan Pepiot (0-0) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Gavin Williams (1-4) when the teams play on Thursday.

LAD: Pepiot CLE: Williams 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 11 (59.2 IP) - ERA 3.02 - K/9 9.5

Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Steele (14-3) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will look to Keller (10-8) when the clubs play Thursday.

CHC: Steele PIT: Keller 23 (132 IP) Games/IP 26 (155.2 IP) 3.20 ERA 4.22 8.7 K/9 10.0

Blue Jays at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (9-8) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will counter with Kyle Gibson (12-7) for the game between the clubs Thursday.

TOR: Berrios BAL: Gibson 25 (146 IP) Games/IP 26 (150.1 IP) 3.39 ERA 4.97 8.6 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -110

-110 TOR Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

Rangers at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (9-6) to the hill as they face the Twins, who will look to Pablo Lopez (9-6) when the clubs face off Thursday.

TEX: Heaney MIN: Lopez 24 (118 IP) Games/IP 25 (153.2 IP) 4.27 ERA 3.51 9.3 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -125

-125 TEX Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Athletics at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (2-7) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Jesse Scholtens (1-6) when the clubs face off Thursday.

OAK: Waldichuk CHW: Scholtens 28 (105 IP) Games/IP 20 (59.1 IP) 5.91 ERA 3.79 9.2 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Athletics at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -150

-150 OAK Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9.5 runs

Reds at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-3) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Merrill Kelly (10-5) when the clubs meet on Thursday.

CIN: Williamson ARI: Kelly 17 (86.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (129.1 IP) 4.36 ERA 3.27 7.9 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Reds at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -165

-165 CIN Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

