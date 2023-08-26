Adam Schenk is in fifth place, at -8, after the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Looking to wager on Adam Schenk at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Adam Schenk Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Schenk has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 15 rounds.

Schenk has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds.

Schenk has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five tournaments.

Schenk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score twice.

Schenk has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 33 26 -7 267 0 21 4 7 $3.9M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

Schenk finished fifth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,005 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,346-yard length for this week's event.

The average course Schenk has played i the last year (7,273 yards) is 73 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,346).

Schenk's Last Time Out

Schenk was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the BMW Championship, which landed him in the 37th percentile among all competitors.

Schenk was better than only 0% of the competitors at the BMW Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Schenk recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Schenk had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Schenk's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were less than the tournament average of 8.8.

At that most recent competition, Schenk carded a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Schenk finished the BMW Championship without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Schenk recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards Schenk Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Schenk's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.