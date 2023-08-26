Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, August 26
In the game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Florida International Panthers on Saturday, August 26 at 9:00 PM, our projection system expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Louisiana Tech (-12)
|Over (57.5)
|Louisiana Tech 37 Florida International 23
Florida International Betting Info (2022)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Panthers.
- The Panthers put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.
- Florida International's ATS record as an underdog of 12 points or greater was 4-5 last year.
- A total of six of Panthers games last year hit the over.
- Last season, Florida International's games resulted in an average scoring total of 57.8, which is 0.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2022)
- The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this contest.
- The Bulldogs went 6-6-0 ATS last season.
- A total of nine of Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.
- The point total average for Louisiana Tech games last season was 60.6, 3.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Panthers vs. Bulldogs 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Louisiana Tech
|29
|37.9
|40.2
|30.2
|21
|43.4
|Florida International
|18.7
|37.3
|22.8
|36.5
|14.5
|38
