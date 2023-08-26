The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the Florida International Panthers (0-0) in a matchup on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Panthers are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 11 points. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Florida International won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.

The Panthers were an underdog by 11 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Louisiana Tech won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Florida International 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.