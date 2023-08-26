How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, August 26
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LaLiga lineup on Saturday is sure to please. The outings include UD Almeria playing Cadiz CF at Estadio Ramon de Carranza.
If you're searching for how to watch Saturday's LaLiga play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Cadiz CF vs UD Almeria
UD Almeria (0-0-2) is on the road to match up with Cadiz CF (1-0-1) at Estadio Ramon de Carranza in Cadiz.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Cadiz CF (+120)
- Underdog: UD Almeria (+215)
- Draw: (+230)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Granada CF vs RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca (0-1-1) is on the road to face Granada CF (0-0-2) at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada.
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Granada CF (+155)
- Underdog: RCD Mallorca (+190)
- Draw: (+190)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Sevilla FC vs Girona FC
Girona FC (1-1-0) travels to take on Sevilla FC (0-0-2) at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sevilla FC (-105)
- Underdog: Girona FC (+270)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
