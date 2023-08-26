The field for the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will include Minjee Lee. The tournament takes place from August 24-26.

Looking to wager on Lee at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1800 to pick up the win this weekend.

Minjee Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has registered a top-five score three times and a top-10 score six times in her last 20 rounds.

Lee has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

Lee has finished in the top 20 four times in her past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in four of her past five tournaments.

Lee has qualified for the weekend in 16 tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 31 -3 284 0 17 1 2 $940,364

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Lee missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,010 yards, which is longer than the 6,685-yard length for this tournament.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 87 yards longer than the average course Lee has played in the past year (6,598 yards).

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

Her 4.17-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open ranked in the 49th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.13).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, Lee shot better than 68% of the field (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Lee carded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the field averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Lee carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

Lee had more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 4.3 on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

At that most recent outing, Lee's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Lee finished the AIG Women’s Open registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.7 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lee finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Lee Odds to Win: +1800

