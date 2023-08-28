Kevin Pillar vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Kevin Pillar returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesAugust 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 23 against the Mets) he went 0-for-4.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is hitting .222 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Pillar has picked up a hit in 25 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 61), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pillar has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 18 of 61 games (29.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.177
|AVG
|.256
|.215
|OBP
|.279
|.339
|SLG
|.451
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|18/3
|K/BB
|20/3
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.54 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (9-9) out for his 27th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.48 ERA ranks 55th, 1.474 WHIP ranks 56th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 56th.
