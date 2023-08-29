At the moment the Jacksonville Jaguars have been given +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville averaged 357.4 yards per game offensively last year (10th in ), and it surrendered 353.3 yards per game (24th) on defense.

Last year the Jaguars were 5-3 at home and 4-5 on the road.

When favored last season Jacksonville had only two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

In addition, Lawrence ran for 291 yards and five TDs.

Click here to read about Lawrence's 2023 fantasy outlook!

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and accumulated 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

Also, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

Should you draft Etienne in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Is Kirk worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, catching 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

Click here to learn more about Jones' 2023 fantasy value!

In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun totaled 2.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 184 tackles.

Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +10000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

Odds are current as of August 29 at 5:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.