The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 20 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks while batting .267.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ozuna will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with two homers during his last outings.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 69.3% of his 114 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.9% of those games.

In 26 games this year, he has gone deep (22.8%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

Ozuna has an RBI in 42 of 114 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 43.9% of his games this season (50 of 114), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 54 .294 AVG .239 .370 OBP .306 .607 SLG .443 30 XBH 19 18 HR 11 38 RBI 33 51/26 K/BB 55/19 0 SB 0

