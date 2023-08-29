Ozzie Albies vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies -- batting .319 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-6) against the Rockies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 60th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- In 80 of 118 games this season (67.8%) Albies has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
- In 22.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.7% of his games this year, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this year (52.5%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|.241
|AVG
|.284
|.299
|OBP
|.344
|.450
|SLG
|.560
|22
|XBH
|31
|10
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|52
|40/17
|K/BB
|44/19
|2
|SB
|9
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.92 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.