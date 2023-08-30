The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Rockies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -133) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 26 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .277.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Riley has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.

He has homered in 22.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has driven in a run in 50 games this season (38.2%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (16.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 68 of 131 games this year, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .301 AVG .255 .361 OBP .315 .547 SLG .472 32 XBH 26 15 HR 16 40 RBI 43 70/24 K/BB 67/23 2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings