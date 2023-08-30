On Wednesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.349 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Rockies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.417), slugging percentage (.570) and OPS (.988) this season.

He ranks third in batting average, first in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 100 of 131 games this year (76.3%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 57 of those games he had more than one (43.5%).

He has hit a home run in 20.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 50 games this year (38.2%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 62.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 28 games with multiple runs (21.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .336 AVG .335 .431 OBP .405 .577 SLG .564 32 XBH 31 14 HR 15 37 RBI 42 39/42 K/BB 34/27 29 SB 32

Rockies Pitching Rankings