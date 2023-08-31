At the moment the Jacksonville Jaguars are 12th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3000.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville averaged 357.4 yards per game offensively last season (10th in ), and it gave up 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the other side of the ball.

Last season the Jaguars were 5-3 at home and 4-5 on the road.

Jacksonville won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC overall.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.

Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Foyesade Oluokun helped lead the way with 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +10000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

