The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the UCF Knights (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 as an overwhelming 36.5-point underdog. The point total is 55.5 for the contest.

UCF put up 32.9 points per game offensively last season (31st in the FBS), and it allowed 23.6 points per game (46th) on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, Kent State ranked 65th in the FBS with 28.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 90th in points allowed (432.7 points allowed per contest).

UCF vs. Kent State Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UCF vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -36.5 -115 -105 55.5 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF was 7-7-0 against the spread last year.

The Knights won their only game last season when playing as at least 36.5-point favorites.

UCF had six of its 14 games go over the point total last year.

UCF won 72.7% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (8-3).

The Golden Flashes have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Knights a 99.0% chance to win.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee threw for 2,586 yards (184.7 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games last year.

On the ground, Plumlee scored 11 touchdowns and picked up 848 yards.

On the ground, Isaiah Bowser scored 16 touchdowns and accumulated 808 yards (57.7 per game).

Bowser also had 14 catches for 185 yards and zero TDs.

RJ Harvey rushed for 796 yards (56.9 per game) and five touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Harvey scored zero touchdowns, with 22 receptions for 215 yards.

In 13 games, Ryan O'Keefe had 73 catches for 725 yards (55.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jason Johnson delivered 112 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 14 games last year.

Tre'mon Morris-Brash delivered 6.0 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL and 51 tackles in 14 games.

Josh Celiscar recorded 3.0 sacks in addition to his 7.0 TFL and 51 tackles a season ago.

Ricky Barber delivered 3.0 sacks to go with 6.0 TFL and 48 tackles in 14 games.

