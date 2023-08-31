The UCF Knights (0-0) play the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 36.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Kent State matchup.

UCF vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Kent State Betting Trends

UCF put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Knights were favored by 36.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Kent State won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.

The Golden Flashes covered the spread when playing as at least 36.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

UCF & Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

UCF To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the Big 12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 Kent State To Win the MAC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

