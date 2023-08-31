It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football campaign, which includes 14 games that feature teams from the Big 12. To make sure you catch all of the early-season action, see the column below for details on how to watch.

Big 12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Kent State Golden Flashes at UCF Knights 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri State Bears at Kansas Jayhawks 8:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Colorado Buffaloes at TCU Horned Frogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Arkansas State Red Wolves at Oklahoma Sooners 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Northern Iowa Panthers at Iowa State Cyclones 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Rice Owls at Texas Longhorns 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Cincinnati Bearcats 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Kansas State Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Arkansas Bears at Oklahoma State Cowboys 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas Tech Red Raiders at Wyoming Cowboys 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) West Virginia Mountaineers at Penn State Nittany Lions 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 NBC/Peacock (Live stream on Fubo) Sam Houston Bearkats at BYU Cougars 10:15 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)

