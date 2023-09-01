Friday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-50) taking on the Atlanta Braves (88-45) at 10:10 PM ET (on September 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (5-1) to the mound, while Julio Urias (11-7) will get the nod for the Dodgers.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

The Braves have won 80, or 66.7%, of the 120 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 73 of its 103 games, or 70.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Atlanta leads MLB with 778 runs scored this season.

The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule