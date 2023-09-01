Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game – Friday, September 1
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will host the Louisville Cardinals (0-0) as they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Louisville vs. Georgia Tech?
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Louisville 30, Georgia Tech 16
- Louisville won five of the seven games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (71.4%).
- The Cardinals played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only two games last season. They split them 1-1.
- Georgia Tech won four of the eight games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Yellow Jackets had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +240 or more by bookmakers last season.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 75.0% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Louisville (-7.5)
- Louisville was 8-5-0 against the spread last year.
- As a 7.5-point favorite or greater, the Cardinals had one win ATS (1-1) last year.
- Georgia Tech had six wins in 12 games against the spread last year.
- The Yellow Jackets had an ATS record of 4-3 as underdogs of 7.5 points or more last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (49.5)
- Louisville played four games with more than 49.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
- Louisville played in five games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 49.5 points.
- Louisville and Georgia Tech combined to average 5.4 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 49.5 set for this game.
Splits Tables
Louisville
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.5
|53.6
|51.3
|Implied Total AVG
|29.2
|29.4
|29
|ATS Record
|8-5-0
|6-1-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-9-0
|2-5-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-2
|5-0
|0-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|1-1
|2-2
Georgia Tech
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.3
|54.1
|50.6
|Implied Total AVG
|34.8
|33.5
|36
|ATS Record
|6-6-0
|1-5-0
|5-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-2
|1-4-1
|3-2-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-4
|1-2
|3-2
