Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on September 1 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (135) this season while batting .268 with 70 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

In 90 of 133 games this season (67.7%) Olson has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).

He has hit a home run in 36 games this season (27.1%), leaving the park in 7.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 45.1% of his games this year, Olson has notched at least one RBI. In 30 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

In 58.6% of his games this season (78 of 133), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (16.5%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 67 .276 AVG .262 .381 OBP .371 .617 SLG .554 36 XBH 34 23 HR 20 57 RBI 55 71/41 K/BB 77/45 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings