The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) are facing tough odds as 17-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Friday, September 1, 2023 against the Miami Hurricanes (0-0). The over/under is set at 45.5 for the game.

Miami (FL) ranked 85th in total offense (367.4 yards per game) and 65th in total defense (375.9 yards allowed per game) last season. Miami (OH) ranked 21st-worst in scoring offense last season (20.2 points per game), but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 35th with 22.6 points allowed per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs Miami (OH) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (FL) -17 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Looking to place a bet on Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH)? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 1 ACC Betting Trends

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) recorded two wins against the spread last year.

The Hurricanes covered the spread once when favored by 17 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

There were six Miami (FL) games (out of 12) that went over the total last year.

Miami (FL) won 50% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (3-3).

The RedHawks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +550 odds on them winning this game.

The Hurricanes have an 88.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Miami (FL) to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

On the ground, Henry Parrish Jr. had four touchdowns and 613 yards (51.1 per game) last year.

Parrish also had 18 receptions for 114 yards and two TDs.

In 12 games, Tyler Van Dyke threw for 1,842 yards (153.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.4%.

In the passing game a season ago, Will Mallory scored three TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 538 yards (44.8 per game).

In the passing game, Colbie Young scored five TDs, hauling in 32 balls for 376 yards (31.3 per game).

Akheem Mesidor amassed 28 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and seven sacks in 12 games last year.

James Williams posted 43 tackles and one interception in 12 games.

Kamren Kinchens compiled 1.0 TFL, 29 tackles, and six interceptions in 12 games played a season ago.

DJ Ivey collected 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions over 12 games played in 2022.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.