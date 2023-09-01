The Miami Hurricanes (0-0) match up against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Miami (FL) ranked 85th in total offense (367.4 yards per game) and 65th in total defense (375.9 yards allowed per game) last season. Miami (OH) was a bottom-25 scoring offense last year, ranking 21st-worst with 20.2 points per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 35th in the FBS (22.6 points allowed per game).

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on ACC Network.

Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream:

City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics (2022)

Miami (FL) Miami (OH) 367.4 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.6 (112th) 375.9 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.6 (68th) 127.8 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.1 (84th) 239.6 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.5 (122nd) 25 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (10th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders (2022)

Tyler Van Dyke recorded a passing stat line last season of 1,842 yards with a 63.4% completion rate (161-for-254), 10 touchdowns, five interceptions, and an average of 153.5 yards per game.

Last year Henry Parrish Jr. took 130 carries for 613 yards (51.1 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton churned out 423 yards on 78 carries (35.3 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

In the previous season, Will Mallory grabbed 42 passes (on 65 targets) for 538 yards (44.8 per game). He also found the end zone three times.

Colbie Young produced last season, grabbing 32 passes for 376 yards and five touchdowns. He collected 31.3 receiving yards per game.

Brashard Smith's stat line last year: 308 receiving yards, 33 catches, on 45 targets.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders (2022)

Aveon Smith averaged 99.9 passing yards per outing and completed 11 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 553 yards rushing with six touchdowns.

Keyon Mozee rushed for 471 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Mac Hippenhammer was targeted 8.2 times per game and racked up 769 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Miles Marshall caught 24 passes last season on his way to 390 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Jack Coldiron hauled in 24 passes on his way to 286 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

