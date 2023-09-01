The Miami Hurricanes (0-0) square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 17 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) matchup in this article.

Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Miami (FL) had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last season.

The Hurricanes were favored by 17 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Miami (OH) covered six times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

The RedHawks were an underdog by 17 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500 To Win the ACC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.