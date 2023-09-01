How to Watch the Rays vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field on Friday at Progressive Field against Cal Quantrill, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fourth in baseball with 194 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball with a .448 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.261).
- Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (718 total runs).
- The Rays are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Rays' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 19th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's 3.82 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.182).
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 103 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 545 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.285 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Glasnow (7-4 with a 3.12 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Glasnow is looking to record his eighth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Glasnow will try to extend an 11-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).
- He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Quantrill (2-6) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing 11 hits against the Atlanta Braves.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.
- Quantrill has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Gerrit Cole
|8/26/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-0
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/27/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-4
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Carlos Rodón
|8/29/2023
|Marlins
|W 11-2
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/30/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-0
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Cal Quantrill
|9/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Logan Allen
|9/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Xzavion Curry
|9/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Brayan Bello
|9/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kutter Crawford
|9/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|James Paxton
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-3
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-7
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/28/2023
|Twins
|L 10-6
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Kenta Maeda
|8/29/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Pablo Lopez
|8/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Zack Littell
|9/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Zack Littell
|9/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Pablo Lopez
|9/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Joe Ryan
