On Saturday, Austin Riley (.302 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 27 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 47 walks while batting .281.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 14th in slugging.

Riley enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.

Riley has gotten a hit in 95 of 134 games this season (70.9%), with at least two hits on 47 occasions (35.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has had an RBI in 52 games this year (38.8%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 52.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 17.2%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 68 .301 AVG .262 .361 OBP .319 .547 SLG .482 32 XBH 28 15 HR 17 40 RBI 45 70/24 K/BB 70/23 2 SB 1

