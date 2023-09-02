The Atlanta Braves versus Los Angeles Dodgers game on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Marcell Ozuna and Mookie Betts.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 256 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .503 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .277 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB action, scoring 5.9 runs per game (784 total runs).

The Braves have a league-high .346 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff paces the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.261).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (11-4) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Elder has 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Elder will look to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

In six of his 26 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Rockies W 14-4 Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies W 7-3 Away Darius Vines Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers W 8-7 Away Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Bryce Elder Bobby Miller 9/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals - Home - Zack Thompson 9/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Spencer Strider Miles Mikolas 9/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Max Fried Dakota Hudson 9/8/2023 Pirates - Home Bryce Elder Thomas Hatch

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.