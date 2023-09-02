Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) will play the Atlanta Braves (89-45) at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, September 2 at 9:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Mookie Betts will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers -105 moneyline odds. A 10-run total is listed for this contest.

Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (11-4, 3.50 ERA) vs Bobby Miller - LAD (8-3, 4.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 81, or 66.9%, of the 121 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 81-40 (winning 66.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they went 9-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (52.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious nine times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over once.

Braves vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135) Austin Riley 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) Matt Olson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+120) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+175)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.