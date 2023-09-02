The Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Monmouth Hawks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at FAU Stadium.

Florida Atlantic totaled 411.6 yards per game on offense last season (47th in the FBS), and it ranked 107th on defense with 424.8 yards allowed per game. Offensively, Monmouth was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 10th-best in the FCS by compiling 36.4 points per game. It ranked 103rd on defense (34.3 points allowed per game).

Below in this story, we will provide you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. Monmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Florida Atlantic vs. Monmouth Key Statistics (2022)

Florida Atlantic Monmouth 411.6 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.7 (29th) 424.8 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.5 (97th) 185.3 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.5 (12th) 226.3 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.3 (46th) 12 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders (2022)

N'Kosi Perry's previous season stat line: 2,701 passing yards (225.1 per game), 215-for-371 (58%), 25 touchdowns and five picks. He also ran for 258 yards on 91 carries with six rushing TDs.

Last season Larry McCammon III took 193 carries for 1,008 yards (84.0 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Zuberi Mobley put up 540 yards on 102 carries (45.0 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last season.

LaJohntay Wester reeled in 62 catches for 719 yards (59.9 per game) while being targeted 102 times. He also scored eight touchdowns.

Jahmal Edrine also impressed receiving last season. He collected 39 receptions for 570 yards and six touchdowns. He was targeted 70 times.

Je'Quan Burton hauled in 33 passes on 61 targets for 517 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 43.1 receiving yards per game.

Monmouth Stats Leaders (2022)

Tony Muskett completed 64.1% of his passes to throw for 1,997 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, accumulating one touchdown while racking up 203 yards.

Jaden Shirden averaged 156.5 rushing yards and tallied 13 rushing touchdowns.

Last season Owen Wright rushed for 304 yards. He also scored 17 total touchdowns.

Dymere Miller averaged 76.3 receiving yards and collected seven receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Assanti Kearney collected four touchdowns and had 619 receiving yards (56.3 ypg) in 2022.

Ugo Obasi averaged 24.0 receiving yards per game on 1.9 targets per game a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida Atlantic or Monmouth gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.