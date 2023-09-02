The South Florida Bulls (0-0) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 as an 11.5-point underdog. The over/under is 70.5 for the outing.

On the offensive side of the ball, Western Kentucky was a top-25 unit last season, ranking seventh-best in the FBS by putting up 497.5 yards per game. It ranked 73rd on defense (383.9 yards allowed per game). South Florida had the 64th-ranked offense last year (390.8 yards per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking third-worst with 516.8 yards allowed per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Western Kentucky vs South Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Kentucky -11.5 -110 -110 70.5 -105 -115 -450 +340

Looking to place a bet on South Florida vs. Western Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Bulls covered the spread five times last season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Last year, nine South Florida games hit the over.

Last season, South Florida was listed as the underdog in 10 games and failed to win any of those contests.

South Florida had a record of , a 11.1% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +340 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Bet on South Florida to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

South Florida Stats Leaders

Brian Battie got things done in the ground game last year, rushing for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games.

Gerry Bohanon suited up for 12 games last season, and piled up 1,070 passing yards, six touchdowns, six interceptions and a 56.9% completion percentage.

As a runner, Bohanon scrambled for 386 yards (6.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.

In 12 games last season, Xavier Weaver converted 93 targets into 53 catches, 718 yards and six touchdowns.

As a key cog in the offense, Jimmy Horn Jr. totaled 551 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 37 catches.

With 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 49 tackles, and one interception in 12 games, Dwayne Boyles was a significant contributor on defense.

Jason Vaughn accumulated 5.0 sacks to go along with 5.0 TFL and 18 tackles in 12 games.

With 14 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks, Jatorian Hansford was a significant contributor last year on defense.

A big player on defense, James Gordon IV had 28 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.