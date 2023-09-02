In the matchup between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and South Florida Bulls on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Hilltoppers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (-11.5) Under (70.5) Western Kentucky 44, South Florida 21

Week 1 AAC Predictions

South Florida Betting Info (2022)

The Bulls have a 22.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bulls compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.

As 11.5-point underdogs or more, South Florida went 5-4 against the spread last season.

The Bulls and their opponent combined to go over the point total nine out of 12 times last season.

South Florida games averaged 59.7 total points last season, 10.8 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2022)

The Hilltoppers have an 81.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Hilltoppers covered nine times in 14 chances against the spread last season.

As 11.5-point or greater favorites, Western Kentucky went 4-1 against the spread last season.

Hilltoppers games hit the over six out of 14 times last season.

Western Kentucky games last season posted an average total of 64.2, which is 6.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Hilltoppers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 36.4 23.4 36.0 21.3 35.7 25.3 South Florida 28.0 41.2 30.7 41.7 25.3 40.7

