Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Tennessee vs. Virginia Game – Saturday, September 2
The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) square off against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. Virginia?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tennessee 47, Virginia 7
- Tennessee won 88.9% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (8-1).
- The Volunteers played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in just two games last season. They won both.
- Virginia was an underdog in seven games last season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.
- The Cavaliers did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +1350.
- The Volunteers have a 98.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tennessee (-28)
- Against the spread, Tennessee went 10-3-0 last season.
- The Volunteers went 3-0 as 28-point favorites or greater last year.
- Virginia's record against the spread last year was 4-6-0.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (55.5)
- Tennessee played nine games with more than 55.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- Tennessee combined with its opponent to score more than 55.5 points in one game last season.
- These teams averaged a combined 63.1 points per game a season ago, 7.6 more points than the over/under of 55.5 set for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|64.7
|64.9
|64.3
|Implied Total AVG
|41.3
|44.9
|37.2
|ATS Record
|10-3-0
|6-1-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-6-0
|6-1-0
|1-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-1
|5-0
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
Virginia
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.3
|51.9
|52.9
|Implied Total AVG
|29.8
|30.2
|29.3
|ATS Record
|4-6-0
|2-4-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-7-1
|2-4-0
|0-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|0-3
|1-3
