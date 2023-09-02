Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Western Kentucky vs. South Florida Game – Saturday, September 2
It'll be the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) against the South Florida Bulls (0-0) in college football play at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Western Kentucky vs. South Florida?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Western Kentucky 44, South Florida 21
- Western Kentucky finished 8-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 80% of those games).
- The Hilltoppers won all five games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter last year.
- Last season, South Florida was listed as the underdog in 10 games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Last season, the Bulls won one of their nine games, or 11.1%, when they were the underdog by at least +340 on the moneyline.
- The Hilltoppers have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Western Kentucky (-11.5)
- Western Kentucky had nine wins in 14 games against the spread last season.
- The Hilltoppers had an ATS record of 4-1 as 11.5-point favorites or greater last year.
- South Florida had five wins in 12 games against the spread last year.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 11.5 points or greater, the Bulls went 5-4 last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (69.5)
- Western Kentucky played one game with over 69.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last year.
- Western Kentucky played in six games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 69.5 points.
- Western Kentucky and South Florida combined to average 5.1 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 69.5 set for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Western Kentucky
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|64.2
|64
|64.4
|Implied Total AVG
|38
|39.7
|36.8
|ATS Record
|9-5-0
|3-3-0
|6-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-8-0
|2-4-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-2
|4-2
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
South Florida
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.7
|61.8
|57.7
|Implied Total AVG
|38.8
|40.3
|37.2
|ATS Record
|5-7-0
|1-5-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-3-0
|5-1-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-10
|0-5
|0-5
