Sunday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-52) and the Atlanta Braves (90-45) matching up at Dodger Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on September 3.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (14-10) versus the Dodgers and Bobby Miller (8-3).

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

SportsNet LA

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won nine of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 122 times and won 82, or 67.2%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 82-40 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (788) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule