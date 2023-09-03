The Florida State Seminoles are expected to win their game versus the LSU Tigers at 7:30 PM on Sunday, September 3, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Florida State vs. LSU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (+2.5) Toss Up (56.5) Florida State 30, LSU 26

Florida State Betting Info (2022)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Seminoles have a 47.6% chance to win.

The Seminoles won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more, Florida State had two wins ATS (2-1) last year.

A total of seven of Seminoles games last year hit the over.

Florida State games averaged 54.6 total points last season, 1.9 fewer than the total for this matchup.

LSU Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.

The Tigers went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

As 2.5-point or greater favorites last season, LSU went 4-4.

The Tigers and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 14 times last season.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, 2.9 higher than the average total in LSU games last season.

Seminoles vs. Tigers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 34.5 22.5 37.9 19.1 30 50 Florida State 36.1 20.6 39.3 22.4 33.8 14

