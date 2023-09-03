Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida is the setting for the No. 5 LSU Tigers' (0-0) matchup against the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

LSU compiled 453.1 yards per game on offense last season (28th in the FBS), and it ranked 42nd on defense with 354.6 yards allowed per game. Florida State fired on all cylinders last season, as it ranked 10th-best in total offense (484.2 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (321.8 yards allowed per game).

See more information below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

Florida State vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Florida State vs. LSU Key Statistics (2022)

Florida State LSU 484.2 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.1 (17th) 321.8 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.6 (77th) 214.1 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (40th) 270.2 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.3 (29th) 14 (26th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Florida State Stats Leaders (2022)

Jordan Travis completed 64% of his passes to throw for 3,214 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, collecting seven touchdowns while racking up 417 yards.

Trey Benson racked up nine rushing touchdowns on 76.2 yards per game last season.

Last season Treshaun Ward rushed for 628 yards. He also scored seven total touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson was targeted 5.9 times per game and collected 897 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Ontaria Wilson collected four touchdowns and had 495 receiving yards (38.1 ypg) in 2022.

Mycah Pittman worked his way to three receiving touchdowns and 330 receiving yards (25.4 ypg) last season.

LSU Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Jayden Daniels recorded 2,913 passing yards -- including a 68.6% completion percentage -- with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions (208.1 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 186 carries for 885 yards and 11 TDs.

Josh Williams ran for 536 yards on 98 carries (38.3 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, Malik Nabers grabbed 72 passes (on 99 targets) for 1,017 yards (72.6 per game). He also found the end zone three times.

Kayshon Boutte produced last year, grabbing 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 38.4 receiving yards per game.

Mason Taylor's stat line last year: 414 receiving yards, 38 catches, three touchdowns, on 54 targets.

