Florida State vs. LSU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 3
The No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) face off against the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points in the matchup. The over/under for the outing is 56.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the LSU vs. Florida State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida State vs. LSU Game Info
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
Florida State vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Florida State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-2.5)
|56.5
|-145
|+120
|DraftKings
|LSU (-2.5)
|56.5
|-142
|+120
|FanDuel
|LSU (-2.5)
|55.5
|-140
|+116
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+110
|-133
|Tipico
|LSU (-2.5)
|-
|-140
|+120
Florida State vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Florida State covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread last season.
- The Seminoles covered the spread twice last season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- LSU won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites last season, the Tigers had an ATS record of 4-4.
Florida State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
|To Win the ACC
|+170
|Bet $100 to win $170
