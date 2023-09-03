The Jacksonville Jaguars have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 12th-ranked in the NFL as of September 3.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Jaguars games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville totaled 357.4 yards per game offensively last year (10th in ), and it gave up 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.

At home last season, the Jaguars were 5-3. On the road, they were 4-5.

As a favorite last season Jacksonville picked up only two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC as a whole.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

In addition, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Also, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun amassed 2.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 184 tackles.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6600 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +10000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

