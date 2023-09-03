The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .272 with 21 doubles, 32 home runs and 48 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 83 of 119 games this season (69.7%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (22.7%).

In 24.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.8% of his games this year, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .294 AVG .251 .370 OBP .321 .607 SLG .484 30 XBH 23 18 HR 14 38 RBI 39 51/26 K/BB 59/22 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings