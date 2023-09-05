Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Tuesday at Truist Park against Mike Soroka, who gets the start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+165). The contest's total is set at 10.5 runs.

Braves vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -200 +165 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-1-0 against the spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 122 total times this season. They've gone 82-40 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 36-13 (73.5%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 66.7%.

In the 136 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-61-3).

The Braves have put together a 12-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-22 46-24 28-18 62-28 71-38 19-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.