Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 259 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead the majors with a .275 batting average.

Atlanta has the most productive offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (789 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Soroka will start for the Braves, his first of the season.

The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Rockies W 7-3 Away Darius Vines Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers W 8-7 Away Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/2/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Emmet Sheehan 9/3/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Mike Soroka Miles Mikolas 9/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates - Home Bryce Elder Thomas Hatch 9/9/2023 Pirates - Home Charlie Morton Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates - Home - -

