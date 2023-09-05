Tuesday, Nicky Lopez and the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 31 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-3 with an RBI.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .236 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 24 walks.

Lopez has gotten a hit in 31 of 71 games this season (43.7%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (15.5%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Lopez has driven home a run in 14 games this season (19.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 18 of 71 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 28 .333 AVG .233 .391 OBP .289 .333 SLG .289 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 7 4/2 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 2

