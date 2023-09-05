There are two matches in the US Open (hard) quarterfinals today, highlighted by No. 21-ranked Jelena Ostapenko against No. 6 Coco Gauff. All the action can be found via live stream.

US Open Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Quarterfinals
  • Date: September 5
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 5

Match Round Match Time
Jelena Ostapenko vs. Coco Gauff Quarterfinal 12:00 PM ET
Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova Quarterfinal 7:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Ostapenko vs. Gauff

  • In 16 tournaments this year, Ostapenko has gone 27-15 and has won one title.
  • Gauff has posted a 33-13 record on the year, clinching two tournament wins.
  • Ostapenko has played 42 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 22.6 games per match.
  • Ostapenko has played 21 matches on hard courts this year, and 22.8 games per match.
  • Thus far this year, Ostapenko has won 39.1% of her return games and 70.2% of her service games.
  • This year, Gauff has played 46 total matches (across all court types), with a 56.9% game winning percentage. She averages 19.4 games per match and 8.9 games per set.
  • Gauff has played 28 matches on hard courts this year, and averages 19.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set while winning 58.6% of games.
  • Gauff has amassed a service game winning percentage of 72.9% on all surfaces (329-for-451 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 40.5% (179-for-442 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round
Marketa Vondrousova Peyton Stearns 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 Round of 16
Madison Keys Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3 Round of 16
Qinwen Zheng Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4 Round of 16
Aryna Sabalenka Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3 Round of 16

