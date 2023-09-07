Christian Kirk 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After compiling 157.9 fantasy points last season (11th among WRs), Christian Kirk has an ADP of 68th overall (28th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.
Christian Kirk Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|157.90
|124.03
|-
|Overall Rank
|54
|96
|68
|Position Rank
|11
|28
|28
Christian Kirk 2022 Stats
- Kirk averaged 65.2 receiving yards on 4.9 receptions per game last season while putting up eight receiving touchdowns.
- In his best game last year, Kirk picked up 22.5 fantasy points -- via nine receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 10 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
- In his worst game of the season -- Week 5 versus the Houston Texans -- Kirk ended up with 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, 11 yards, on three targets.
Christian Kirk 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|11.7
|12
|6
|117
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|19.8
|6
|6
|78
|2
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|13.2
|9
|6
|72
|1
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|6.3
|9
|2
|60
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|1.1
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|6.8
|5
|4
|24
|1
|Week 7
|Giants
|10.1
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 8
|Broncos
|4.0
|7
|3
|40
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|13.6
|9
|8
|76
|1
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|22.5
|12
|9
|105
|2
|Week 12
|Ravens
|4.1
|9
|4
|46
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|10.4
|8
|6
|104
|0
|Week 14
|@Titans
|4.5
|7
|5
|45
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|9.2
|10
|6
|92
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|2.6
|6
|3
|22
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|2.1
|3
|2
|21
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|15.9
|8
|6
|99
|1
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|13.8
|14
|8
|78
|1
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|13.0
|14
|7
|52
|1
