What can we expect from Jacob Harris this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to find out more about the Jacksonville Jaguars WR and his season-long prospects.

Jacob Harris Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.60 5.11 - Overall Rank 538 623 928 Position Rank 207 238 281

Jacob Harris 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Harris totaled 0.4 receiving yards on 0.1 targets a season ago.

Harris picked up 0.6 fantasy points -- one reception, six yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 12 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jacob Harris 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 12 @Chiefs 0.6 1 1 6 0

