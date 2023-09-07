Coming off a campaign in which he put up 49.3 fantasy points (88th among WRs), the Jacksonville Jaguars' Jamal Agnew is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 152nd wide receiver off the board this summer (551st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Jamal Agnew Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 47.30 40.03 - Overall Rank 246 301 551 Position Rank 93 112 152

Jamal Agnew 2022 Stats

Last season, Agnew caught 23 passes on 30 targets for 187 yards (11.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

In Week 4 last year versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Agnew put up a season-high 17.0 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 50 yards and two touchdowns.

In what was his worst game of the season, Agnew finished with -1.3 fantasy points -- two receptions, five yards, on three targets. That was in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jamal Agnew 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 1.2 1 1 6 0 Week 2 Colts 0.1 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Chargers 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 4 @Eagles 17.0 6 4 50 2 Week 5 Texans 0.3 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.4 1 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.4 4 3 4 0 Week 12 Ravens 9.7 5 5 37 1 Week 13 @Lions 4.3 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 4.4 3 3 36 0 Week 15 Cowboys 6.4 3 2 12 0 Week 16 @Jets 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 17 @Texans -0.2 1 1 4 0 Week 18 Titans 0.8 1 1 8 0 Wild Card Chargers 0.2 1 1 2 0 Divisional @Chiefs -1.3 3 2 5 0

