JaMycal Hasty 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After collecting 50.0 fantasy points last season (57th among RBs), JaMycal Hasty has an ADP of 308th overall (75th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.
JaMycal Hasty Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|50.00
|39.59
|-
|Overall Rank
|239
|305
|308
|Position Rank
|54
|83
|75
JaMycal Hasty 2022 Stats
- Hasty rushed for 194 yards on 46 carries, averaging 11.4 yards per game, with two TDs last season.
- In Week 12 last season versus the Baltimore Ravens, Hasty put up a season-high of 15.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: 12 carries, 28 yards; 5 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD.
JaMycal Hasty 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|0.6
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|11.7
|3
|57
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Giants
|0.6
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Broncos
|1.0
|4
|13
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|1.1
|3
|6
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|0.3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|15.5
|12
|28
|0
|1
|Week 14
|@Titans
|1.3
|4
|13
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|1.5
|1
|13
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|2.1
|3
|10
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|11.6
|10
|33
|1
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|0.5
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|4.3
|4
|36
|0
|0
